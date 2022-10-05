"I’m a better player than I showed, and that’s what hurts me" - Boston Red Sox slugger Tommy Pham gives a brutally honest assessment of his disappointing 2022 season

After every MLB trade deadline, there are winners and losers, and according to Boston Red Sox outfielder Tommy Pham, he was a loser. When asked about his first season in Boston, Pham was brutally honest and disappointed with his play.

"I’m a better player than I showed, and that’s what hurts me. I could help the team out in more ways than what I’ve done this year," Pham told Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe. "It's been terrible".

It has been a down year for Pham, who has struggled to perform up to his and the Boston Red Sox expectations. A career .260 hitter, Pham has only managed a paltry .238 average this season, while hitting 17 home runs between Boston and the Cincinnati Reds.

After being acquired by the Boston Red Sox from the Cincinnati Reds, Pham was expected to step in and produce for the struggling Red Sox outfield. However, things did not go as planned, and Pham joined the long list of slumping Boston hitters.

It remains to be seen if Pham will find himself on the Red Sox roster in 2023 as the club may be willing to move on from his services this offseason.

Where do the Boston Red Sox go from here?

To say that Boston's 2022 season was a disappointment would be an understatement. Coming off of a World Series Championship in 2018, the Red Sox have been a perennial contender in the American League. A 92-win team in 2021, Boston will finish the 2022 season with less than 80 wins for the first time since 2015.

The Red Sox will have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, including the impending free agency of veteran players J.D. Martinez and Nathan Eovaldi, who are set to become unrestricted free agents.

They will also need to determine what to do with star shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who is expected to decline his $20 million player option. Boston will need to determine if they enter the rebuilding mode or spend their way into competitiveness yet again.

