"He should be suspended for life imo" "He's such a bum"- Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham suspended for three games after slapping Joc Pederson over fantasy football dispute

Major League Baseball announced earlier today that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham will be receiving a three-game suspension for his altercation with San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before Friday night's game.

Pham apparently confronted Pederson at the home of the Cincinnati Reds, Great American Ball Park, about a dispute over a fantasy football league they played in together. Pham accused Pederson of cheating and slapped Pederson in the face prior to the yesterday's game. Pham did not play in last night's game because of the altercation. Pederson spoke last night after the game about the incident.

Here is the official statement by the MLB on Tommy Pham's suspension.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Tommy Pham's suspension. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to the Cincinnati Reds outfielder's suspension.

Baseball world reacts to Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham's 3-game suspension

One fan reacted to the news of Pham's suspension by saying he should be suspended for life. This may be a bit of an overreaction, but on the other hand, he did assault a person.

Another fan thinks that Pham is a straight-up bum for his actions.

Pham assaulted Joc Pederson and one fan thinks that he should be suspended indefinitely because of it.

MLB analyst Jared Carrabis commented on the situation and called out Tommy Pham's actions as "psychotic."

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Yo Tommy Pham slapped the FUCK out of Joc. Holy shit. Who the hell holds this much hate in their heart for over a year because of fantasy football? Truly one of the most psychotic acts in sports history. Yo Tommy Pham slapped the FUCK out of Joc. Holy shit. Who the hell holds this much hate in their heart for over a year because of fantasy football? Truly one of the most psychotic acts in sports history. https://t.co/0RRT2ULDnD

One fan thinks that the MLB needs to look into the mental health of Tommy Pham, who has had several confrontations with players over the years.

Cuddleboo Redhotbabynuts @large_poppa @JonHeyman Maybe MLB should look into the mental health of Pham @JonHeyman Maybe MLB should look into the mental health of Pham

Tommy Pham definitely deserved to be suspended for his actions as it is not a good look for the game of baseball, and it is extremely childish for a grown adult to hold a grudge over fantasy football. For more information and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

