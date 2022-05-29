"He should be suspended for life imo" "He's such a bum"- Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham suspended for three games after slapping Joc Pederson over fantasy football dispute

Major League Baseball announced earlier today that Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham will be receiving a three-game suspension for his altercation with San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson before Friday night's game.
"Tommy Pham received a 3-game penalty for slapping prior to Friday's game. He will miss the rest of the Reds' series with the Giants." - @ Jon Heyman
Pham apparently confronted Pederson at the home of the Cincinnati Reds, Great American Ball Park, about a dispute over a fantasy football league they played in together. Pham accused Pederson of cheating and slapped Pederson in the face prior to the yesterday's game. Pham did not play in last night's game because of the altercation. Pederson spoke last night after the game about the incident.
"Sounds like Tommy Pham sucks at fantasy football tbh" - @ Alex Pavlovic
Here is the official statement by the MLB on Tommy Pham's suspension.
"Official word from MLB on Tommy Pham being suspended for three games:" - @ Alex Pavlovic
Many fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Tommy Pham's suspension. Let's take a look at some of the best reactions to the Cincinnati Reds outfielder's suspension.
Baseball world reacts to Cincinnati Reds Tommy Pham's 3-game suspension
One fan reacted to the news of Pham's suspension by saying he should be suspended for life. This may be a bit of an overreaction, but on the other hand, he did assault a person.
"@JonHeyman He should be suspended for life imo" - @ Jack
Another fan thinks that Pham is a straight-up bum for his actions.
"@JonHeyman He's such a bum lmaoooo" - @ eduardo
Pham assaulted Joc Pederson and one fan thinks that he should be suspended indefinitely because of it.
"@JonHeyman It was assault, should have been suspended indefinitely." - @ dugpickell1
MLB analyst Jared Carrabis commented on the situation and called out Tommy Pham's actions as "psychotic."
"Yo Tommy Pham slapped the F**K out of Joc. Holy s**t. Who the h**l holds this much hate in their heart for over a year because of fantasy football? Truly one of the most psychotic acts in sports history." - @ Jared Carrabis
One fan thinks that the MLB needs to look into the mental health of Tommy Pham, who has had several confrontations with players over the years.
"@JonHeyman Maybe MLB should look into the mental health of Pham" - @ large_poppa
Tommy Pham definitely deserved to be suspended for his actions as it is not a good look for the game of baseball, and it is extremely childish for a grown adult to hold a grudge over fantasy football. For more information and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.
Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.