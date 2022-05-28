"One baseball player slapping another over fantasy football?" "This isn't real right? Where's Ashton Kutcher?" - Tommy Pham beefs with Joc Pederson over fantasy league after San Francisco Giants vs Cincinnati Reds game is delayed, MLB Twitter still in disbelief 

The Cincinnati Reds played host to the San Francisco Giants last night as Carlos Rodon of the Giants squared off against Graham Ashcraft of the Reds. Before the game, Tommy Pham of the Reds and Joc Pederson of the Giants got into a scuffle that left Pham out of the game.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson explained to the media that the confrontation with Pham was about the two's fantasy football leagues each played in. Pham apparently slapped Pederson across the face. Pederson described the incident to the media last night.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Sounds like Tommy Pham sucks at fantasy football tbh Sounds like Tommy Pham sucks at fantasy football tbh https://t.co/GWh0WAaN9D

"Sounds like Tommy Pham sucks at fantasy football tbh" - @Alex Pavlovic

Many fans reacted on Twitter to the stunning turn of events. This article will look at some of the best reactions on Twitter.

Twitter reacts to Tommy Pham/Joc Pederson saga

The first reaction came from a fan saying that he might be having a stroke over how weird this altercation/story was.

Insert Clever Name Here @bookhouseboy90



Am— am I having a stroke? Is seeing weird shit like this a symptom of a stroke? Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Sounds like Tommy Pham sucks at fantasy football tbh Sounds like Tommy Pham sucks at fantasy football tbh https://t.co/GWh0WAaN9D One baseball player slapping another over fantasy football?Am— am I having a stroke? Is seeing weird shit like this a symptom of a stroke? twitter.com/pavlovicnbcs/s… One baseball player slapping another over fantasy football?Am— am I having a stroke? Is seeing weird shit like this a symptom of a stroke? twitter.com/pavlovicnbcs/s…

"One baseball player slapping another over fantasy football? Am-am I having a stroke? Is seeing weird shit like this a symptom of a stroke?" - @ bookhouseboy90

Another fan reacted by saying, "Where is Ashton Kutcher?"

"@PavovicNBCS This isn't real right? Where's Ashton Kutcher?" - @ Clayton Kelly

One fan said that Tommy Pham is clearly not a stable individual.

Anthony @Stopcrying43 @PavlovicNBCS Pham has never seemed a stable individual. Something that got me was Joc said this was a year ago the text exchange. @PavlovicNBCS Pham has never seemed a stable individual. Something that got me was Joc said this was a year ago the text exchange.

"@PavlovicNBCS Pham has never seemed a stable individual. Something that got me was Joc said this was a year ago the text exchange." - @ Anthony

One fan can't believe that grown adults are fighting over a fantasy football league.

Frank Viloria とらえどころ @DJ_ILLusive45 @PavlovicNBCS This is the most bizarre story I've heard. I can understand 2 acne faced high schoolers beefing about a tiff they had in fantasy football 6 months ago. But 2 grown ass professional athletes? 🤣🤣 @PavlovicNBCS This is the most bizarre story I've heard. I can understand 2 acne faced high schoolers beefing about a tiff they had in fantasy football 6 months ago. But 2 grown ass professional athletes? 🤣🤣

"@PavlovicNBCS This is the most bizarre story I've heard. I can undrestand 2 acne faced high schoolers beefing about a tiff they had in fantasy football 6 months ago. But 2 grown ass professional athletes?" - @ Frank Viloria

Lastly, one fan said that they're a bigger fan of Joc Pederson.

"@PavlovicNBCS Makes me a bigger Joc fan!" - @ Jack Ryan

The whole thing leaves a lot of us scratching our heads.

Cincinnati Reds take down San Francisco Giants in series opener

Cincinnati Reds v Toronto Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds hosted the San Francisco Giants last night in the first game of the weekend series. Carlos Rodon of the Giants squared off against Graham Ashcraft of the Reds. Rodon went 5.1 innings and allowed three earned runs.

Graham Ashcraft got his first win of the season by going 6.1 innings and allowing zero earned runs.The Reds won the game by a score of 5 to 1 and improved their record to 15-30. The San Francisco Giants dropped to 24-20 on the season, 6.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

The two teams face off again later today for game two of the series with the first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. EDT.

Breaking News, Latest News, Exclusives and Opinion Articles from Sportskeeda on Facebook. Like Now.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt