"It's a business" - Boston Red Sox trade Christian Vazquez to Houston Astros while he prepares to play against them, catcher gets pulled away from reporters by team official

The MLB trade deadline continues, as Christian Vazquez is traded to the Houston Astros from the Boston Red Sox. The veteran catcher was warming up to play against the Astros when news of the trade became official. The trade deadline is a hectic time for franchises, with loyalty to players sometimes tossed aside for a shot to win the World Series.

The veteran catcher was traded to the Astros in exchange for two minor league prospects. Houston sent Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu to Boston for the 31-year-old Vazquez.

Christian Vazquez's tenure with Boston comes to a close

After being drafted in the 2008 MLB Draft, Vazquez spent his entire career in the Red Sox organization. He made his MLB debut in 2014 with Boston and has been a fundamental piece of the franchise, until today's move. Vazquez helped the Red Sox capture the 2018 World Series, defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

Vazquez should present Houston with a clear upgrade at the catching position over their current rotation. The Astros' current catchers, Martin Moldanado and Jason Casto, have both struggled at the plate this season. Vazquez's current batting average of .281 puts him well ahead of Moldanado (.173) and Castro (.115).

Boston Red Sox begin roster shakeup

By moving one of their beloved veteran players, Christian Vazquez, the Boston Red Sox have officially begun their roster rebuild. Enmanuel Valdez and Wilyer Abreu will bring a youthful injection to the Boston farm system.

Valdez has had a breakout season in the minors. The 23-year-old infielder is currently hitting .327 with 21 homeruns and 77 RBIs this season, between Double-A and Triple-A.

Abreu, also 23, has batted .249 with 15 homeruns and 55 RBIs through 89 games, with Double-A Corpus Christi.

