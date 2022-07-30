“J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vazquez way better” “Cubs definitely trying to fleece the Mets again” - New York Mets fans react to team being linked to multiple trade prospects as deadline approaches

The trade deadline is almost here and the New York Mets are certainly one team that will be active as they look to win the NL East for the first time since 2015. According to MLB insider Ken Rosenthal, the team is looking at multiple options to improve their ball club.

Rosenthal reported that the New York Mets have entertained offers from both the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox. They are even sending a scout to tonight's Red Sox vs. Brewers game.

The Mets are looking to add a catcher as they have struggled with production from the position all season. This is largely due to the injury of Opening Day starting catcher James McCann, which has sidelined him for much of the season.

Adding either Willson Contreras or Christian Vazquez would be a great upgrade for the Mets. A trade for Vazquez and J.D. Martinez may be a better deal as it would fill two needs that the Mets have in finding a DH and catcher.

The Cubs and Mets traded with one another at last year's deadline as the Mets acquired shortstop Javier Baez. One Mets fan does not want any part of trading with the Cubs this season.

Other fans would be okay with either move.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how aggressive the Mets are at the deadline. Based on their offseason moves, it appears the team will look to make a strong push to improve the team.

New York Mets: What's on Tap?

Mets players celebrate during a New York Yankees v New York Mets game.

The Mets opened up a weekend series against the Miami Marlins tonight as they look to extend their NL East division lead. Following their series in Miami, the team travels to Washington D.C. to face the Nationals in another NL East battle.

The next two series against below-average competition will be critical for the Mets to take advantage as they maintain just a 3 game lead in the division. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

