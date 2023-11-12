Bench coach Joe Espada expected to be named new Houston Astros manager tomorrow, per MLB insider

According to one MLB insider, the Houston Astros managerial search is going to end very soon with Joe Espada expected to be offered the role. After Dusty Baker retired, the Astros have been interviewing candidates for a while. That is expected to end.

MLB reporter Bob Nightengale was the first to reveal the Houston Astros' plans to hire Joe Espada. In a recent story from Nightengale for USA Today, he said:

"The Houston Astros are expected to promote Joe Espada to be their manager on Monday."

Charles Schwab reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Joe Espada is expected to be named the new manager of the Astros tomorrow, per Bob Nightengale. This is HUGE news for the Astros! Joe brings continuity to the Astros who have been to 7 straight ALCS and were 1 win away from the World Series."

Expect that there will be a press conference and an official announcement from the team as early as Monday, as they're looking to go ahead and get started on the offseason with a new leader in the clubhouse.

Probable new manager Joe Espada has been in Houston for a long time

Joe Espada has been with the Astros since after the 2017 season, the first year they won the World Series. He was brought in to be their bench coach and is finally being promoted to manager after Dusty Baker's retirement.

Joe Espada is expected to be the next Astros manager

He interviewed for the Texas Rangers managerial position after the 2018 season and for the same position with Chicago Cubs in 2019. He remained in Houston and now will receive the keys to the city.

He has worked with the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins prior to his role with the Astros, but he's never managed a team. This will be his first opportunity, and he takes over a team who has made seven consecutive ALCS trips.