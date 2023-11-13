When Dusty Baker stepped down as Houston Astros manager at the end of the 2023 season, the 73-year old had appeared, either as a player, coach or manager, in three percent of MLB games, ever.

Needless to say, Baker touched an infinite amount of people in one way or another. In his time serving as Astros manager since 2020, Baker won one AL Pennant and one World Series to cap off his 26-season managerial career.

After his departure, bench coach Joe Espada was selected to succeed Baker as manager of the Astros. In a recent commentary via the Space City Home Network, the new manager of one of the AL's strongest teams referred to his time working with Baker as an "honor".

"Joe Espada is grateful for his time working with Dusty Baker"

Espada was hired in 2017, after current Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora was fired as the Astros bench coach. Serving dutifully under Baker for four of his seven years, Joe Espada won World Series rings in both 2017 and 2022.

The winningest African American manager in history, Dusty Baker was a beloved character by virtually everone's standards. The manager of Bonds' Giants, Baker has even been credited with inventing the high-five.

During his playing days, Baker was no less important for his teams. The California-born Baker spent 19 years in the majors, earning himself a pair of Silver Sluggers alongside a Gold Glove. Baker also won the 1981 World Series as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"On this date in 1977, Dusty Baker hit his 30th home run of the season and was greeted at home plate by his teammate, Glenn Burke, with his hand in the air. Baker, not knowing what to do, slapped Burke's hand, and thus the high five was born!"

While 2023 represented the seventh straight ALCS appearance for the Astros, Baker's club was not as fortunate as they have been in years past. After charging back to retake a lead in the series, the Astros faltered in Game 7, falling to the Texas Rangers, who went on to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Managers like Dusty Baker do not come along too often

Despite being the oldest manager in MLB, few ever questionned Baker's ability to manage with poise, intelligence, and grace. A true ambassador of the game, all Houston Astros fans can do is hope that Espada will carry forth the Astros tradition of excellence established under Baker.