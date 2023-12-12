Reliever Joe Kelly has re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a one-year, $8 million contract and will now be giving up his uniform number to Shohei Ohtani. The right-handed reliever made a return to the LA Dodgers in July this year, having had a stint with the club earlier, and wore the number 17 jersey for them last year. However, having signed Ohtani in a blockbuster deal on Saturday, it has now become of who will don the number 17 for the Dodgers next year.

Joe Kelly was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2009 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2012 after spending three years in the minors. He was then traded to the Boston Red Sox in 2014 and went on to win his first World Series with them in 2018. He then signed a three-year deal with the Dodgers in 2019 and won the second World Series of his career with them in 2020. He went on to sign with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 but was traded back to the Dodgers in July of this year.

During his time with the LA Dodgers, Kelly has worn the number 17 jersey and has become a favorite among fans. Hence, after initially declining the option to extend Kelly, fans were happy to see them re-sign him. However, he will no longer don the number 17 as it has been passed on to new teammate Shohei Ohtani. When asked to comment on the change in his uniform, Kelly joked:

"We could make a jersey together. It could be 'Joehei'".

LA fans delighted after Dodgers re-sign Joe Kelly

Kelly signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after the front office initially decided not to extend his contract at the end of the MLB season. Kelly was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in July to mark his second stint with the club with a $9.5 million option for 2024.

Kelly is well-loved by fans for his vibrant personality and gusto, and were thus happy to see him return for next year. The two-time World Series winner is a veteran arm who can still make a difference as a reliever.

