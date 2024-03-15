Joe Kelly's renowned Mariachi jacket sparks reimagining of Dodgers' minor league team branding

Joe Kelly has returned on a one-year deal to the LA Dodgers and so has his famous Mariachi jacket. According to Dodgers Nation, the Mariachi jacket has now inspired the Dodgers' minor league team, the RC Quakes, to rebrand their name and design.

Expand Tweet

A statement from the minor league team says that they are also honoring Mariachi music, something Rancho Cucamonga resident Joe Kelly put on that jacket during his visit to the White House.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"When baseball-favorite and Rancho Cucamonga resident Joe Kelly put on that Mariachi jacket, and later wore it to the White House, he wasn't just making an exceptional style choice," the statement said.

"Rather, the pitcher was honoring the music's most esteemed qualities, many of which it shares with baseball: artistry, years of dedication to the craft, teamwork, and the privilege to put on such historically significant uniforms."

Expand Tweet

The first time the Mariachi jacket caught everyone's attention was during 2020 World Series winners LA Dodgers' trip to the White House. Joe Kelly donned the jacket to honor his mother's ancestry. Since then, in some way or another, it has regularly made headlines.

Joe Kelly visits his alma mater

Back in the first week of February, Joe Kelly and his wife, Ashley, visited Corona High School, the reliever's alma mater, as part of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour.

On his return, Kelly and his wife engaged with students and also played games. They also provided a $10,000 check to the baseball team.

Expand Tweet

According to MLB.com, the couple also battled out with students on the dance floor. Everyone showed their moves, including Kelly, who had fine footwork. Moreover, Kelly wore a new No. 99 Dodgers jersey instead of his usual No. 17.

This development follows Shohei Ohtani's signing with the Dodgers. Kelly made a sweet gesture to forfeit the number so that Ohtani could continue wearing his iconic No. 17.

This gesture didn't go unanswered, as the two-way star gifted a brand new Porsche to Ashley as a way to say thank you.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.