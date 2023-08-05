Joe Kelly, former White Sox relief pitcher, was traded to the Dodgers in an unexpected turn of events, and he learned of the trade in an unusual way.

News that Kelly and Lance Lynn had been traded, with Kelly going back to the Los Angeles Dodgers, broke while Ryan Brasier and Kelly were having a podcast conversation. Kelly was caught off guard by the sudden wave of congrats texts that followed the revelation, as he was making his way to the field.

Kelly recalled the unexpected series of happenings in a conversation with Rob Bradford, revealing that he was heading to the field when a barrage of messages began coming in.

As he had not received any official notification from team management, Kelly was taken aback by the texts, which were replete with congratulations and words of welcome to Los Angeles.

“I was doing a podcast with Ryan Brasier leading up to the trade deadline,” Bradford recalled. “In the middle of it, there was a report they’re close on a deal with Joe Kelly and Lance Lynn going to the Dodgers… I texted you saying ‘You’re going to the Dodgers?’ You immediately sprung into action."

"I texted you that and the next thing you know you were calling. When you called me, was that the first you’d heard of it? Or had you heard of it from other people?,” Bradford asked. “You were probably the second person. I think the first person who actually texted me was either my wife or it might have been Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch,” Kelly said. “Maybe it was you. You might have the timestamp.”

Kelly mentioned that, to his surprise, neither Dodgers President of Baseball Operations Andrew Friedman nor White Sox General Manager Rick Hahn had officially informed him of the trade.

Joe Kelly's MLB Career So Far

Joe Kelly, a seasoned MLB pitcher, has navigated a remarkable journey across several prominent teams. Currently a key player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kelly has showcased his talents with the St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox, and Chicago White Sox.

Kelly's career highlights include a comical persona that has earned him public attention, from playful antics during practice to engaging in light-hearted pranks with rapper Nelly. His on-field prowess is equally noteworthy, with a transition from starter to reliever in the Cardinals' bullpen, where his impressive performance even sparked discussions of a rotation role.

His trajectory led him to the Boston Red Sox in 2014, where he demonstrated his pitching finesse. In 2018, Kelly joined the Dodgers, signing a notable contract and overcoming a challenging start to become a pivotal bullpen asset.

He contributed significantly to the Dodgers' 2021 season, only to encounter a biceps injury during the NLCS. Kelly's White Sox tenure was marked by a tough start in 2022 and a mixed performance in 2023.