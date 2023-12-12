Joe Kelly's wife Ashley drops hilariously crafted clip to announce husband's new jersey number after Shohei Ohtani's Dodgers signing

Joe Kelly and his wife Ashley Kelly continue to win the hearts of Los Angeles Dodgers fans as they took to Instagram to announce the starting pitcher's new number, following Shohei Ohtani's acquisition. The club penned a new one-year deal with Kelly earlier in the day.

Kelly has been around the MLB for quite some time now. Starting in 2012, he made his name with the St. Louis Cardinals before moving to the Boston Red Sox. In 2019, he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers where he has spent the majority of his time, except for a brief spell when he was dealt to the Chicago White Sox.

During his first stint with the club, he made 115 appearances with a 3.07 ERA and 121 strikeouts mostly coming out of the bullpen. But apart from his on-field work throughout the years, Kelly has become a fan favorite due to his antics as he entertains the crowd with his mannerisms.

Now, not just Kelly but even his wife Ashley is on the scene as she made a special video showcasing her husband's new number on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen shunning away all the previous merchandise that belonged to Joe wearing the #17. The veteran pitcher then appears in the video visibly confused wearing a white tee. Ashley turns him around and pens the #99 on his back.

Joe Kelly asks Shohei Ohtani to merge jerseys

In a hilarious note made by Joe Kelly to welcome the two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani to the club, the relief pitcher asks if the two players can combine jerseys to create a new one:

"We could make a jersey together. It could be 'Joehei'," Kelly had said.

This had come after the Dodgers had announced that they would be bringing back the veteran arm for another year. Kelly is expected to come off the bullpen and become one of the primary relievers for the club.

