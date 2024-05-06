Joe Musgrove Injury Update: Padres place All-Star pitcher on 15-day Injured List

Joe Musgrove, who suffered from right elbow inflammation, was placed on the 15-day injured list by the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Musgrove has had a tough 2024 season so far, going 3-3 with a 6.37 ERA while giving 10 homers in 41 innings. His most recent game was his best performance of the season, in which he pitched six innings and struck out nine players of the Cincinnati Reds.

“If we were in a different spot in the season. I feel like if I had to go out there and pitch, I’d find a way to get it done,” Musgrove said (via MLB.com). “Right now, if I push through it and end up missing the rest of the year, that kind of hurts everybody around here. So you have to put your own feelings aside for a minute and look at what’s best for the group.”

The San Diego Padres have called up Randy Vasquez from Triple-A El Paso to fill Joe Musgrove’s spot on the roster. Padres manager Mike Shildt compared Musgrove's setback to Yu Darvish's situation, saying:

"We think the timeline is very similar to the (Yu) Darvish situation. There's some inflammation in there, so this is a chance for him to get a reset. We don't feel like it's overly serious."

Yu Darvish took a break from pitching due to neck tightness, skipping two starts. After being placed on 15-day IL, Darvish returned strong, winning against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is set to pitch again on Monday against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Stadium.

Padres manager Mike Shildt not worried about Joe Musgrove’s situation

The San Diego Padres Manager Mike Shildt feels confident about Joe Musgrove despite his tough start to the 2024 season and the recent setback.

“I’ve got recency bias and I’ve got history bias with Joe,” Shildt said (via MLB.com). “Last start, he was really tremendous. he looked like Joe. And the history is the history. He’s really a quality pitcher for us and has been for years.”

Joe Musgrove joined the San Diego Padres in 2021 and has been their top pitcher when in good health. So far with the franchise, he has had a solid 3.33 ERA in 86 starts and one relief appearance.

