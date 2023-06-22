Joe Ryan contract details: What is Twins pitcher's salary for 2023 season?

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan has become an ace for his staff this year. He and Sonny Gray have turned this starting rotation into something opposing hitters fear.

Ryan got his first full season in the show last year. He was impressive, pitching 147 innings and compiling a 3.55 ERA with 151 strikeouts. Coming into Thursday, he had a 3.30 ERA on 84.2 innings pitched, but that ERA will drop. Ryan threw a complete-game shutout against the Red Sox Thursday afternoon.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Joe Ryan throws the Twins first complete game shutout since Jose Berrios in 2018 Joe Ryan throws the Twins first complete game shutout since Jose Berrios in 2018 https://t.co/8K8oDu6Qvs

Being so young, the Twins are getting a steal with Joe Ryan. This season, he will earn a base salary of $730,250. Compare that to his teammate Sonny Gray's base salary of $12,700,000, and that's quite the gap.

Gray has the third-highest contract on Minnesota's roster. Carlos Correa ($32,000,000) and Byron Buxton ($15,000,000) have the other two largest contracts in the organization.

Minnesota Twins have something special in Joe Ryan

The Minnesota Twins couldn't be happier with how Joe Ryan has come about and performed. For many young arms, it takes a while to adjust to the talent level surrounding MLB, but not Ryan. He's come into the show looking like an established veteran.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Joe Ryan's 7th and 8th Ks. Joe Ryan's 7th and 8th Ks. https://t.co/PRbXQl20rL

The Tampa Bay Rays selected Ryan with the 210th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. After a few seasons in the minors, he was traded to the Twins in 2021 for Nelson Cruz and Calvin Faucher.

Ryan would go on to make his debut on September 1, 2021. In 2022, he was the Twins' Opening Day starter. Since his debut, Ryan has compiled an impressive 23-13 record. Few young starting pitchers have seen this level of success.

Minnesota has an excellent pitching staff, one reason they lead the American League Central division. They'll look at guys like Ryan to continue to shut down the opposing team's bats.

