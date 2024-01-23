Joey Gallo Free Agency Update: Nationals sign former Yankees slugger on one-year deal

The Washington Nationals have reached a one-year, $5 million agreement with veteran slugger Joey Gallo. According to MLB insider Andrew Golden, who was first on the signing, the Nationals were in the market for a left-handed hitting outfielder, something that Gallo will now provide them.

"The Nationals and Joey Gallo have agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple sources familiar. The deal is pending a physical. Washington was in the market for a left-handed outfielder this offseason and now they have one in Gallo." - @andrewcgolden

Golden also added that Joey Gallo could receive up to $1 million in performance bonuses. The veteran slugger was one of the top sources of power on the free agent market, now he will join an up-and-coming Nationals squad that features the likes of CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.

