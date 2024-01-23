Baseball
  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Joey Gallo Free Agency Update: Nationals sign former Yankees slugger on one-year deal

Joey Gallo Free Agency Update: Nationals sign former Yankees slugger on one-year deal

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Jan 23, 2024 20:03 GMT
Joey Gallo and the Washington Nationals have reached an agreement on a one-year contract
Joey Gallo and the Washington Nationals have reached an agreement on a one-year contract

The Washington Nationals have reached a one-year, $5 million agreement with veteran slugger Joey Gallo. According to MLB insider Andrew Golden, who was first on the signing, the Nationals were in the market for a left-handed hitting outfielder, something that Gallo will now provide them.

"The Nationals and Joey Gallo have agreed to a one-year deal, according to multiple sources familiar. The deal is pending a physical. Washington was in the market for a left-handed outfielder this offseason and now they have one in Gallo." - @andrewcgolden

Golden also added that Joey Gallo could receive up to $1 million in performance bonuses. The veteran slugger was one of the top sources of power on the free agent market, now he will join an up-and-coming Nationals squad that features the likes of CJ Abrams and MacKenzie Gore.

More details to come....

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Quick Links

Edited by Lyndon Suvanto
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...