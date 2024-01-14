Joey Votto Free Agency: Blue Jays & Brewers emerge as potential landing spots for 6x All-Star

The Reds parted ways with six-time All-Star and Cincinnati icon Joey Votto this offseason after Votto spent 17 major league seasons with the team. But now, the Reds are depending on new technology and their farm system to rebuild a club that hasn't seen any silverware since last winning it all in the 1990 MLB season.

At 40 years old, it would seem arduous for the veteran to find a new ballclub to play with. Still, MLB analyst Bob Nightengale reported that the Toronto Blue Jays and the Milwaukee Brewers are two teams emerging as potential landing spots for Votto.

"Six-time All-Star first baseman Joey Votto, who was cut loose by the Cincinnati Reds, has three teams who want to sign him to a one-year deal for 2024. The Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers would each appear to be good fits. Votto is seeking regular playing time," Bob Nightengale said (via USA Today).

Votto has stated that he intends to play in 2024 regardless of whether he wears a Reds uniform, and as a result, he has launched his maiden foray into free agency in his 17-year big league career.

Votto, who could eventually be inducted into the Hall of Fame, slashed an incredible .315/.436/.545 during nine seasons from 2009 to 2017, good for a wRC+ of 162.

At that height, he played for the Reds in five All-Star games, won the 2010 National League MVP award, advanced to the finals in 2015 and 2017, and was nominated for the award every season until 2014, when injuries limited him to only 62 games.

Votto stated in a recent interview with C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic that he isn't worried about landing a position with a major league team this winter, saying that "this is a good place to be" as long as he stays healthy, despite the unfavorable conclusion to his 2023 season.

Joey Votto produced an unimaginable comeback season at age 37 in 2021

Joey Votto made a remarkable comeback in the 2021 MLB season, hitting .266/.375/.563 (140 wRC+) and slugging 36 home runs in just 129 games. However, the veteran has struggled with injuries ever since.

Due to a shoulder injury, he has only played in 156 games in the last two seasons. His record when healthy to play has also dropped to .204/.317/.394, with a wRC+ of 95, somewhat below the league average.

As confident as Joey Votto seems in his pursuit of a new ballclub, it remains to be seen what his final destination for the upcoming season will be.

