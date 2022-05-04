"That's like 25,000 cellphones, music speakers, and tv's you had players turn off 30 minutes before the game" - Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto posts a peculiar congratulatory tweet after Houston Astros coach reaches rare milestone

The Houston Astros faced off against the division rival Seattle Mariners last night in Houston. The Astros won by a score of 4-0 as they improved to 13-11 on the season. The Astros are now 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West standings.

The win not only got them one more game above .500, but it was also Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker's 2,000th career win. Baker is in his 25th season as a manager, and this only adds to his Hall of Fame resume.

One of his former players, Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, took the time to congratulate his former manager on Twitter.

Joey Votto @JoeyVotto Dusty, big congrats on 2000 @mlb wins! That’s like 25,000 cellphones, music speakers, and tv’s you had players turn off 30 minutes before the game to get locked in for competition. Much love, my friend. Dusty, big congrats on 2000 @mlb wins! That’s like 25,000 cellphones, music speakers, and tv’s you had players turn off 30 minutes before the game to get locked in for competition. Much love, my friend.

Baker managed Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds from 2008 to 2013. In three of his six seasons with the Reds, Baker won 90 or more games three times.

Baker is now the 12th manager in MLB history to win 2,000 games. He is also the first ever to make the postseason with five different franchises.

CNN @CNN Dusty Baker became the first Black manager in MLB history to win 2,000 career games on Tuesday night after the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 at Minute Maid Park in Texas cnn.it/3w5jokk Dusty Baker became the first Black manager in MLB history to win 2,000 career games on Tuesday night after the Houston Astros defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-0 at Minute Maid Park in Texas cnn.it/3w5jokk

CNN reported that Baker was also the first African-American manager to reach 2,000 wins.

Houston Astros manager bio: Dusty Baker

Before Dusty Baker became MLB manager, Baker was a player in the MLB. Baker had a long 19-year career that spanned from 1968 to 1986 with four different teams.

Dusty Baker was born June 15, 1949 in Riverside, California. Baker would grow up in the Los Angeles area and would develop into a top baseball player in the region. After high school, Baker was drafted in the 26th round of the 1967 MLB draft by the Atlanta Braves.

At the age of 19, Baker made his MLB debut for the Braves on September 7, 1968. Over the course of his playing career, Baker was a two-time All-Star, one-time Gold Glove winner, two-time Silver Slugger, and 1981 World Series Champion (Dodgers). He has 1,981 career hits, 242 home runs, and a .278 batting average. Baker delivered in the clutch with a grand slam in the World Series.

Following his playing career, Baker became the San Francisco Giants hitting coach. By 1993, at the young age of 44, Dusty Baker had become manager of the San Francisco Giants. Baker managed the Giants from 1993 to 2002. In 2002, he led the Giants to the World Series, ultimately losing to the Los Angeles Angels.

Baker would go on to manage the Chicago Cubs (2003-2006), Cincinnati Reds (2008-2013), Washington Nationals (2016-2017), and Houston Astros (2020-present).

The milestone of 2,000 wins solidifies Baker's Hall of Fame career. Baker will look to get win number 2,001 today against the Seattle Mariners.

