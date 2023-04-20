Joey Votto Trade Rumors: Top 3 landing spots for the legendary Reds first baseman

When all is said and done, Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto will likely find himself inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. One of the elite hitters of his generation, Votto endeared himself to fans not only for his on-field play but his off-field personality as well.

The beloved first baseman is undoubtedly nearing the end of his successful MLB career, however, he could still provide a contender with some veteran depth. While Votto may no longer be the player he was during his prime, when he is healthy, he can still be a productive player at the MLB level.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Joey Votto should become the next MLB commissioner

"Joey Votto should become the next MLB commissioner" - @nut_history

Last season with the Cincinnati Reds, Votto struggled with his production and his health. The veteran first baseman only played 91 games, batting .205 with 11 home runs and 41 RBIs. While those numbers suggest that Joey Votto's career may be coming to an end, he had a solid 2021-2022 season. Through 129 games, Votto hit .266 with 23 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Here is a closer look at three teams that could use the services of the future Hall of Famer.

The Toronto Blue Jays are the destination for Joey Votto

If he is going to be traded by the Cincinnati Reds, it will be the Toronto Blue Jays, without exception.The former National League MVP has reportedly had discussions with the front office of the Cincinnati Reds, asking if a move to Canada could be in the cards if the Reds are out of contention by the trade deadline.

Reds general manager Nick Krall has reportedly not rejected the idea, but it would depend on the circumstances of the team. The upcoming season is the final guaranteed year of Joey Votto's current contract; however, the Reds hold a team option for the 2024 season.

Tim and Friends @timandfriends Should the Blue Jays trade for Joey Votto this season? 🤔

"Should the Blue Jays trade for Joey Votto this season?" - @timandfriends

A return to Canada to help the Toronto Blue Jays contend for the World Series would be the perfect end to an incredible MLB career.

The Philadelphia Phillies could use Votto

Yes, if Votto is going to be traded, it will be to the Blue Jays. That being said, the former MVP could help out several teams looking for help at first base, with the Philadelphia Phillies being at the top of the list.

Pat Gallen @PatGallenCBS3 "My wife has been an absolute rock."



-Rhys Hoskins talks about the people helping him through the injury.



I also asked Hoskins when he'll be slinging beers on the concourse with his wife Jayme -- he said as soon as he's off crutches. "My wife has been an absolute rock." -Rhys Hoskins talks about the people helping him through the injury. I also asked Hoskins when he'll be slinging beers on the concourse with his wife Jayme -- he said as soon as he's off crutches. https://t.co/LhKYXDFmIk

"My wife has been an absolute rock." -Rhys Hoskins talks about the people helping him through the injury. I also asked Hoskins when he'll be slinging beers on the concourse with his wife Jayme -- he said as soon as he's off crutches." - @PatGallenCBS3

The losses of both Rhys Hoskins and Darick Hall have left the Phillies with a massive void in their first base depth. Votto could step in a provide the Phillies with proven MLB talent, and potentially help the team make another deep postseason run.

The Minnesota Twins could use help at first base

Another team that has suffered several injuries is the Minnesota Twins. Alex Kirilloff is currently working his way back from offseason wrist surgery, however, the young slugger has struggled to remain consistently healthy.

If Votto is unable to return to Canada, Minnesota is about as close as it gets. While this seems unlikely, Votto could help the Twins continue to push for the playoffs, as they currently sit atop the American League Central.

