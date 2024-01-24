Joey Votto Update: Angels 'one of the teams' in pursuit of Reds icon, per MLB insider

Joey Votto is an interesting name that is still on the open market. He has spent his entire 17-year career with the Cincinnati Reds, but it does not look like the veteran slugger will return for an 18th season.

Team president Nick Krall all but confirmed they would not re-sign Votto when asked by season ticket holders. He stated the team had no plans to bring him back, per MLB reporter Mark Sheldon.

With the Reds seemingly out of the mix to re-sign Votto, other teams can sign him. MLB insider Jon Heyman joined Bleacher Report Walk-Off, explaining which teams can sign the slugger best.

"I believe the Angels are one of the teams in on Joey Votto. I think they like him. Is he willing to go out there? I mean, is he waiting around for hometown Toronto?" said Heyman.

Heyman points to the Angels as being one of the teams that have a chance to land Votto. The question is, is he willing to go there with the Toronto Blue Jays, his hometown team, in the mix for another bat?

Jon Heyman is not ruling out Joey Votto signing with the Blue Jays

Joey Votto is one of the few Canadians scattered throughout Major League Baseball. He was born and raised in Toronto and dreamed about playing for the Blue Jays.

"I don't want to rule out the Jays for Votto because obviously that's the hometown team, and that's kind of been a dream of the fans forever" stated Heyman.

Singing Votto would be a dream for the fanbase, who have been asking for this for a while now. He would be a player that the fanbase would adore.

With spring training quickly approaching, watch Votto's market start to heat up.

