"Joeys days are definitely numbered" "Just cut the bum" - New York Yankees fans react to Joey Gallo not being traded despite persistent rumors as deadline approaches

The New York Yankees announced a roster move following their recent acquisition of Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The Yankees optioned outfielder Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton.

Locastro would not be the first option for many New York Yankees fans to send down. Outfielder Joey Gallo (.161 BA), who has struggled mightily this year, would be the preferred choice. However, with his contract ($10.28M) and trade speculation, he will stay on the team — for now.

Bob Nightengale @BNightengale The #Yankees hold onto Joey Gallo… for now. Option OF Tim Locastro to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room for Andrew Benintendi on the roster

The move comes as no surprise given the reasons already stated, but some fans are irritated by the move. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions across Twitter from Yankees fans.

With the trade deadline approaching and numerous rumors of Gallo being traded, his days may be numbered as a Yankee.

Instead of potentially trading Gallo, some fans just want him to be released.

Others cannot understand why Locastro would be sent down instead of the struggling Gallo.

Teams such as the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres have reportedly shown interest in Gallo, and some fans are wondering why.

Skip Johannson @pcz852

If they really want him, they could just wait and sign him in the offseason. why would a team give up anything to get him right now? @BNightengale honestly, why would any team want Gallo this season

It will be interesting to see where and if Joey Gallo is traded by the deadline as he continues to struggle in pinstripes.

New York Yankees trade for Andrew Benintendi, what it means and who they may acquire next

Andrew Benintendi rounds the bases after a home run during a Kansas City Royals v Los Angeles Angels game.

The Yankees acquired Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi last night, sending three minor league prospects to Kansas City. The team now has their need for an outfield bat secured, so what will they do next?

The Yankees are rumored to be shopping for a starting pitcher to shore up their rotation. One name that keeps surfacing is Cincinnati Reds pitcher Luis Castillo. Castillo is having a great 2022 season, posting a 2.86 ERA in 14 games started.

Castillo would give the Yankees a solid number two starting pitcher to put behind Gerrit Cole. By adding Castillo, the Yankees would have the deepest rotation in the American League.

1. Gerrit Cole 2. Luis Castillo 3. Nestor Cortes 4. Jordan Montgomery 5. Jameson Taillon

Another potential candidate is Oakland starting pitcher Frankie Montas, who has the capability to be a top-of-the-rotation starter. Overall, these next few days will be critical for the New York Yankees as they pursue their 28th World Series title.

