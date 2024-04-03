“There’s nothing more evil than an owner who treats their fan base like sh*t” - PFT Commenter sounds off on Oakland Athletics boss John Fisher

Being a fan of the Oakland Athletics has never been more difficult. Even before finishing the 2023 season with the worst record in MLB, the team's ownership signed off on a relocation to Las Vegas, effectively marking the beginning of the end of the organization.

In response to the apparent disregard that they feel from owner John Fisher, A's fans staged a mass boycott ahead of the team's opening day game. With thousands descending on the parking lot of the Oakland Coliseum, a whole new level of awarness was brought to the fan's plight.

Among the many media voices to sympathize with the Oakland Athletics protesters is PFT Commenter. The Barstool Sports writer, known for his brash stances, dubbed Fisher's treatment of the fanbase "evil."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The move to Las Vegas was approved by a unanimous owners vote last year. However, the new venue - which was funded in no small part by the State of Nevada - is not expected to be completed until 2028. Meanwhile, the A's will see their lease for the Oakland Coliseum expire after the 2024 season.

As such, the anxiety and dissatisfaction emanating from the fanbase is palpable. Last year, during an away game against the San Francisco Giants, Oakland Athletics fans staged a "reverse boycott" in which "sell the team" chants could be heard around the park.

Expand Tweet

"Oakland @Athletics fans are planning a boycott and choosing not to attend Thursday's season home opener as part of their long-running pushback over the team's potential move to Las Vegas. Instead, thousands are expected to tailgate in the parking lot" ABC7 News

In addition to the relocation plans, fans are also upset about the way that John Fisher has approached his ownership duties. The Oakland Athletics are consistently ranked at or near the bottom of the standings, and dropped their opening game of the season 8-0 to the Cleveland Guardians. Moreover, apparent possum and stray cat infestations have further degraded the Oakland Coliseum's aged state.

John Fisher continues to drive wedge into fanbase

Regarded as one of the most vocal fanbases in baseball, the A's may not have the money of the New York Yankees, but there can be no doubt about passion. Dana Carlson, one of the thousands at last week's boycott, told MarketWatch about the dichotomy of loving the team, and hating the owner:

“We’ll go to some A’s games because I support the team. I don’t support Fisher, but I definitely support the players. They don’t deserve to not have anyone in the stadium. So it’s a really tricky situation where you want to do right, but you want to support them, too"

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.