The Boston Red Sox made their first big offseason signing on Friday when they signed former Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito. The two sides agreed to a two-year, $38.5 million contract.

It is a great deal for both sides, as there is an opt-out following the first year. However, the lack of activity from Boston this winter has reportedly left some agents wondering at their offseason moves.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Outside of signing Giolito, Boston has remained relatively quiet. This is surprising after chairman Tom Werner told the fanbase the team would go "full throttle" earlier in the offseason.

So far, the team has sent Alex Verdugo to the New York Yankees in exchange for Richard Fitts, Greg Weissert, and Nicholas Judice. They also acquired Tyler O'Neil from the St. Louis Cardinals for Nick Robertson and Victor Santos, leaving fans scratching their heads.

"Because we need new ownership, John Henry hasn’t done anything for us. Sell the team to someone who actually wants to win" one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Organization has become a joke I'm done with them after 50 yrs" another fan posted

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Red Sox fans seem to have grown tired of this trend. According to Forbes, Boston is the third most valuable club in the league, right behind the Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are calling for ownership to sell the team. They have seen enough over the last few seasons and want their beloved group to return to glory.

Red Sox fans have every right to be mad after two last-place finishes

Boston Red Sox v Houston Astros

The last two seasons have been rough for the Boston Red Sox and its fanbase. They have finished the last two years in last place in the AL East with a record of 78-84. While they play in one of the toughest divisions in all of baseball, it still does not excuse the fact they have not been competitive.

Unless they make more significant moves this winter, it could be another rough season for the Boston faithful. The Yankees have gotten much stronger this offseason, and the Baltimore Orioles have a great core group coming back. You cannot expect to compete in that division if you are not signing stars in free agency year in and year out.

Boston may have to rely on a handful of younger players to breakout during the 2024 season if they want to make some noise.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.