Armed burglars broke into and stole from the St. Louis Cardinals' offices in the Dominican Republic today. No one on the team or the players was hurt during the incident.

As per reports, the break-in took place between midnight and 4 a.m. Atlantic time. After stealing into the Boca Chica, Dominican Republic, complex, the robbers made off with baseball equipment, phones, jewelry and cash.

John Mozeliak, the president of baseball operations for the St. Louis Cardinals, said the situation was frightening on many levels.

Although frightened, the staff and players were unharmed when the robbers ate their loot. Furthermore, he also mentioned that the Cardinals' management would promptly reevaluate their security measures to avoid any such future episodes, as reported by The Associated Press.

"This was scary on many fronts. Our players and staff were shaken up but not harmed. No one was injured, and we will reassess our security provisions immediately," John Mozeliak told AP.

The Cardinals management was relieved at the news of none of the staff members and players getting hurt but said that it was imperative to review certain security backlashes that allowed for such a serious break in the Dominican Republic.