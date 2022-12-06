The Mets and Dodgers are still interested in Carlos Rodon, but for now, the Yankees are the major-market team most interested in the 30-year-old, who will likely demand a longer term but at a lower price.

Apparently, after his successful season in San Francisco, he is looking for a six-year deal worth more than $30 million. The Orioles are among those with interest in Carlos Rodon, and the Rangers are still keeping an eye out for him.

"Yankees ‘all-in’ in Carlos Rodon, but they aren’t alone" - jason051198

The incumbent San Francisco Giants are yet another team in pursuit of Carlos Rodon, so the New York Yankees are competing with the Giants on two fronts, with the fight for Aaron Judge being the most important one. Judge is anticipated to sign a contract worth more than $300 million that will set a position-player pay record.

Executives in the game believe that the Yankees have the best chance of keeping Judge because they don't see him giving up the legacy of the pinstripes for a little extra money and a place closer to his Northern California hometown.

Will the Yankees sign Carlos Rodon?

The Yankees will reportedly still have room for Rodon on their payroll if Judge comes back, even though their budget has not yet been set in stone. They are paying attention to him as the starter. Aaron Boone, the manager, said on Monday,

"He's extremely excellent."

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Aaron Boone, with a huge smile on his face while answering, on free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon: "He's really good."



Did not say if they were targeting him or if he was a player he's had conversations with this offseason.



Did say they are looking to add SP depth. Aaron Boone, with a huge smile on his face while answering, on free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon: "He's really good." Did not say if they were targeting him or if he was a player he's had conversations with this offseason. Did say they are looking to add SP depth.

"Aaron Boone, with a huge smile on his face while answering, on free agent pitcher Carlos Rodon: He's really good." - ChrisKirschner

Rodon's problem is that, as a younger and less expensive ace on the market, he has a large market. Unexpected entries Baltimore and Minnesota have also joined the expected group of the Dodgers, Giants, and Rangers that met on Rodon.

There are conflicting indications as to whether the Mets are still interested in signing Rodon in the wake of Justin Verlander's $86.6 million contract, but even if they are, they are generally wary of signing players who have qualifying offers attached, which is another factor that makes Verlander more appealing to them than Rodon.

If the call on Judge came during these winter sessions, fans wouldn't be shocked. If Judge goes the other way, the Yankees and Giants are both in contact with several other big names and preparing to change course.

The Yankees have the money to sign a quality starter in addition to Judge, but it's likely that they'll also be in contact with the other premium shortstops in case Judge decides to depart. The Giants are also interested in shortstops.

Poll : 0 votes