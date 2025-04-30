Jon Heyman rips current MLB World Series titles odds as 'ridiculous'

Now that we are officially a month into the MLB season, we have gotten a better idea of which teams have something special going. Teams like the New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers have started the season on the right foot.

You also have the teams that most fans thought would be at the top at the start, like the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. So far, fans have been treated to an exciting season.

With a good amount of games played thus far, Baseball Reference has come out with its current World Series odds. Here, according to their SRS model, they point to the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and New York Mets as having the lowest odds.

"Ridiculous. I'll take the Dodgers at 19-1, the Phillies at 166-1 and the Red Sox at 200-1 (based on these silly percentages). Total waste of time (fortunately only took a few seconds)" said Heyman.

MLB insider Jon Heyman could not help but comment on the post. He certainly does not agree with the SRS model, which is based on run differential and strength of schedule.

According to Baseball Reference, the Dodgers only have a 5.3% chance of defending their World Series title. However, with the injuries that have been piling up for them, they are currently not in the best spot.

There are a few teams that can drastically increase their 2025 MLB World Series odds

Texas Rangers - Jacob deGrom (Photo via IMAGN)

Since we are only a month into the MLB season, teams still have plenty of time to turn things around. Based on teams' remaining strength of schedule, the Texas Rangers have one of the best schedules going forward among the teams at the bottom.

Another team that can take advantage of an easier schedule moving forward is the Cleveland Guardians. They currently sit in second place in the American League Central and are coming off a walk-off win against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

For the Cubs and Tigers, they could really increase their World Series odds. They have the two easiest schedules for the remainder of the year and will look to take advantage of that.

There is also the chance that teams catch fire despite their strength of schedule. At this point, you can only rule out a few teams from having aspirations to hoist the World Series trophy this season.

