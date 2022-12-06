The NL Cy Young Award winner, Sandy Alcantara, is the only pitcher other teams are unwilling to listen to from the Marlins. As a result, offers will be made to young starters Edward Cabrera and Jesus Luzardo. The Marlins are in a good position in this market since they possess a lot of good throwing arms. Pablo Lopez, a starter for the Marlins, is still the player most likely to be traded.

Sandy Alcantara appeared likely to stay with the Miami Marlins into the winter after winning the Cy Young Award unanimously, and today's news only served to confirm that prediction.

However, the Marlins have previously shown a willingness to move from their surplus in the rotation by moving catcher Jacob Stallings in exchange for Zach Thompson, who was sent to Pittsburgh. The 27-year-old is under contract through the 2026 season with a 2027 team option, but the franchise has made it clear that he is off the table.

Marlins look to protect Sandy Alcantara with all their might

No surprises herein, but the Miami Marlins will not deal with reigning transfer NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara, says the New York Post. They will, however, listen to almost anyone else. Righty Pablo Lopez has frequently surfaced in trade rumors over the last year or so. Other pitchers worth watching include Dylan Floro, Jess Luzardo, Trevor Rogers, and Tanner Scott.

The Yankees and Marlins came close to a deal including López and Gleyber Torres as the main pieces at the trade deadline. López was placed fifth on our list of winter trade candidates. Overall, the Marlins finished this past season 24th in home runs and 28th in runs. They are eager to use their extra pitching to improve an offense that isn't strong enough to compete as it is right now.

Jesus Luzardo is another possible trade target for the Marlins. Midway through the 2021 season, Miami acquired the hard-throwing lefty from Oakland, sent him to Triple-A to work on his mechanics, and then promoted him to the major league squad as a starting pitcher.

Despite missing more than two months due to a left forearm injury, the 25-year-old pitched 100 1/3 innings with a 3.32 ERA. He also had a high strikeout rate of 30.0%, a walk rate of 8.8%, and a ground ball rate of 40.7%. Luzardo has four years left on his contract before becoming a free agent.

