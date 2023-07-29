Jonah Heim Injury Update: Health status and latest recovery timeline for Rangers slugger on IL

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to July 27. The slugger had to leave Wednesday's game early with wrist soreness. After undergoing testing, it was revealed that Heim is dealing with a left wrist tendon strain.

The plan is to rest Heim for two or three weeks and see how he feels. He could undergo season-ending surgery if he does not feel healthy enough when his time on the IL is up.

Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant Jonah Heim will attempt to rest, rehab wrist tendon, but surgery is very much an option. If he can play through pain, it’s an offseason option. If he can’t, it will end his year. He will give it 2-3 weeks of rest before next step

The Rangers have already added some depth with Jonah Heim on the IL. They acquired catcher Kevin Plawecki in a minor league deal. He was with the Boston Red Sox and Texas Rangers last season.

Texas hopes Jonah Heim can recover from his injury without surgery. He has been on a tear this year and has been a key piece of why the Rangers are in first place in the American League West.

Jonah Heim is having a career year

Heim is having a career year in his third season with the Texas Rangers. He is hitting .280/.337/.479 with 14 home runs and 70 RBIs. Heim has never finished the season with a batting average above .227 previously.

Heim came over to Texas after spending a year with the Oakland Athletics. He was a part of the trade that brought Elvis Andrus, Aramis Garcia, and Kris Davis to Oakland.

The Rangers will likely use Sam Huff and Mitch Garver in tandem. Garver has experience at the major league level, but injuries have hindered him, while Huff has nine games under his belt.

This duo should have no problem behind the plate, but the front office will be watching closely. The Rangers hold just a two-game lead over the Houston Astros in the division.