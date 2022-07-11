"Jonah Heim is so much better" "Awesome! Well deserved" - MLB Twitter fans are divided over New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino making it into the AL All-Star

The rosters for the MLB All-Star Game are being finalized, and the addition of New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino has caused quite a stir. Many believe the catcher is undeserving of the honor and was propped up by the fan vote, while others see him wholly qualified. This has led to a fierce debate.

Jon Heyman reported via Twitter that Jose Trevino had been chosen as one of the catchers for the American League All-Star team.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees catcher Jose Trevino had made the American League All-Star Team. Well deserved. Great pickup. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino had made the American League All-Star Team. Well deserved. Great pickup.

Early in 2022, Jose Trevino was acquired from the Texas Rangers. Nobody could have predicted an All-Star season was on the way. The fan vote may have played a part in getting him on the team, but Trevino is having the best season of his career.

Of course, not everybody agrees with this result. Many believe there are far better options to choose from. Jonah Heim sprang to mind. His 12 home runs and .262 batting average impressed many voters.

Grayson Edwards @graysone33 @JonHeyman Jonah Heim is so much better but doesn’t get any recognition cause he plays in Texas @JonHeyman Jonah Heim is so much better but doesn’t get any recognition cause he plays in Texas

The existence of the fan vote muddies the waters about who is deserving and who is not, as the size of a voting base becomes relevant. The New York Yankees have a larger fan base than the Texas Rangers, which leads to more votes for Trevino and fewer for a player like Jonah Heim.

Jose Trevino blasts a homer.

Jose Trevino has proven to be a hugely important depth player for the New York Yankees. The expectation many had at his acquisition was that he could be a servicable backup capable of future improvement.

sportsguy11 @Sportsguy10111 @JonHeyman @JoezMcfLy It was a great pickup regardless if he made the All Star team. We already know how valuable he is to the team @JonHeyman @JoezMcfLy It was a great pickup regardless if he made the All Star team. We already know how valuable he is to the team

Playing for the New York Yankees means you are seen by more viewers than any other team in the MLB. Jose Trevino's .255 batting average and seven home runs is good but does not jump off the screen. Some believe that if he played for a different team, he would not be getting this recognition.

Nelson @BelgerNelson @JonHeyman If he played in KC he would just be a below average catcher @JonHeyman If he played in KC he would just be a below average catcher

Placing Jose Trevino on the All-Star team was unfathomable before the season started. Playing in the All-Star Game increases his value as a player and should give him a confidence boost going forward.

No one expected that one to happen. I like that. I think he deserves that one fully. LOL

It is interesting to consider the role the fan vote played in this process, because Jonah Heim arguably has the better resume. Jonah Heim has played in more games this season than Jose Trevino and is superior in most offensive categories.

This is just the latest example of the chaos brought by fan voting and is why many want it done away with. The fan vote could be seen as an asterisk to the honor of being an All-Star.

The New York Yankees are thrilled to see their trade with the Texas Rangers pay off so well. This All-Star selection is controversial to many and will likely not be the last disputed one made. Regardless of any debate, Jose Trevino will be playing in the All-Star Game alongside his teammate Aaron Judge.

