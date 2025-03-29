Jonah Heim’s wife Kenzie expresses pride at Rangers star's solid performance vs Red Sox

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim’s wife, Kenzie, celebrated her husband's solid performance on Friday through her social media. On Thursday, the Rangers began the 2025 season with a 5-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

Both teams continued their four-game season-opening series at Globe Life Field on Friday. The Rangers didn’t score any runs in the first two innings, but in the third, Jonah Heim hit his first homer of the season, a 360-foot shot, giving his team a 1-0 lead.

The Red Sox tied the score in the fourth inning, but Heim responded with another home run, a 417-foot blast in the fifth, making it 2-1. The 29-year-old’s wife, Kenzie, hyped up the Rangers star’s performance and shared her excitement on Instagram:

She also added sn Instagram story, captioning it:

“A nice little 2 home run night” along with three heart eyes emojis

Kenzie IG (Credits: Instagram/@kenzieheim)

Along with the message, Kenzie also shared a post from the Rangers' official account featuring clips of Jonah Heim’s big hits of the night. After Heim’s homer, Jake Burger extended the lead by driving in another run with a double in the sixth inning.

Later in the same inning, Josh Jung hit an RBI single, setting the final score. The game eventually ended with a 4-1 win for the Texas Rangers over the Boston Red Sox.

Jonah Heim opens up about his wife Kenzie’s response to settling in Texas

Jonah Heim made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics in August 2020, and in February 2021, he was traded to the Texas Rangers. While trades can be disappointing for some, Heim and his wife, Kenzie, were quite optimistic about the move.

Discussing their views, Jonah Heim said (via Fox4news.com):

"We rented a nice little house, and my wife was like, ‘We gotta move here.’ So then we bought a house, and we’re stationed here now. So we’re happy to be here, and we want to be here for a very long time."

The 2023 season with the Texas Rangers was the best of Heim’s career. He helped lead his team to a World Series title, earned his first All-Star selection, and won a Gold Glove Award. He recorded a career-high .258 batting average, hitting 18 homers and driving in 95 RBIs across 131 games.

