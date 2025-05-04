Jonah Heim's wife Kenzie turns heads in glittery frilled sundress for daughter Lulu's farm animal themed birthday bash

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim has been happily married to his longtime girlfriend, Kenzie, since October 2020. The duo is proud parents to three kids: son Nash, who was born in January 2021, daughter Lulu, who was born in April 2022, and another son, Champ, who was born in June 2024. The happy family of five has resided in Arlington, Texas, since 2021.
On Saturday, Heim and his wife celebrated their daughter Lulu's third birthday. It was a farm-animal themed birthday bash with actual love animals, which was attended by her friends and other family members. Kenzie and her daughter rocked matching outfits for the birthday event. They wore a colorful, glittery frilled sundress with white boots.
Take a look at the social media post here, captioned as:
"Our animal loving baby girl is 3. We had the best morning celebrating you Lulu lemon!!!!🤠💗🐄 "
Jonah Heim reacted to the heartfelt birthday post with a loving comment for his wife, who was the brains behind the dreamy theme party for their daughter Lulu. His comment read:
"What a perfect day! Amazing party mom!!"
On the baseball front, Heim is having a decent season with the Rangers in 2025. The backstop has a .273 batting average, four home runs, ten RBIs, .751 OPS, and 24 hits from 88 at-bats in 26 games played this campaign.
The Texas Rangers started the season on a high, staying at the top of the AL West standings for more than two weeks before hitting a major losing slump, bringing them down to the fourth spot in the standings with a 16-18 record. They have lost eight of their last ten games in the 2025 MLB season.
Jonah Heim directed a hilarious reaction to wife, Kenzie's social media story
On Saturday, Heim's wife shared an Instagram story from her daughter's birthday bash, reminding the Rangers catcher about Mother's Day, perhaps insinuating another party for the same. She captioned the post as:
"Dear @jonahheim6 Mothers Day is coming up!"
Jonah Heim reshared this image on his social media story and reacted with a hilarious response. His caption read:
"Knock it off @kenzieheim 😂 "
The 2023 World Champions will be looking to get out of their losing streak by taking a consolation win in the series finale against the Mariners on Sunday.