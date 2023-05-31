Who is Jonah Heim's wife, Kenzie Heim? A glimpse into the personal life of Rangers catcher

Jonah Heim’s wife, Mackenzie Heim, is a former employee at a Las Vegas resort and the mother of their two children. The couple got married in October 2020 and announced that they were expecting their first child, a baby boy, in January 2021. Since then, they have welcomed a daughter in April 2022, expanding their family.

Before her marriage to Jonah, Mackenzie had a moment in the spotlight when she was featured on the cover of Las Vegas Weekly magazine in 2019 alongside Skye Bolt, a player for the Milwaukee Brewers. She expressed her pride in this achievement on her Instagram account, where she has amassed a substancial amount of followers.

Prior to her magazine feature, Mackenzie worked as a model and joined Encore Beach Club in March 2019. She enjoyed her time there and frequently shared photos of her experiences at the club on social media, inviting others to join in the celebrations. Mackenzie even received the title of "Cheer Captain" during an award night at the club.

How are Jonah Heim’s children named?

Kenzie and Jonah were married in October 2020 after going public with their relationship in 2019. They adopted a dog and later became parents to their son Nash in January 2021. Later in 2022, the couple had their second child, their daughter Luxx.

Jonah Heim was married in October 2020

The Heim family has enjoyed various milestones together, from trips to baseball games to vacations and celebrations. With their family expanding and their support system growing, Jonah Heim is undoubtedly motivated to excel on the baseball field alongside his teammates on the Texas Rangers, such as Josh Jung and Jonathan Hernandez.

