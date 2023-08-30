Jonah Heim is having an impressive third season with the Texas Rangers. In 103 games of action, the slugger is hitting .267/.325/.455 with 15 home runs and 74 RBIs. It has been so good a season that Heim was voted to his first All-Star Game.

He had missed some time earlier in the month after dealing with a left wrist tendon strain. He had to miss 14 games, and the Rangers sure did miss him both at the plate and behind it.

Since returning to the lineup, Heim is sporting a new haircut. He took exception to his wife, Kenzie Heim, calling him Lord Farquaad from the movie "Shrek."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Unfortunately it's true. There was comments made, and then hair was cut. We will just leave it at that" said Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim Instagram Story

Heim was not a fan of the comparison, but it was all in good fun.

Expand Tweet

His wife likes the new haircut and it is likely more comfortable with his helmet on. This is a win-win for Heim.

Jonah Heim is motivated by his family

Rangers Twins Baseball

Mackenzie and Jonah Heim have been married since October 2020. Kenzie previously worked as a model, joining Encore Beach Club in 2019. She was featured on the cover of Las Vegas Weekly magazine that same year.

Since then, she has turned more of her focus on being a mom. She and Jonah have two children together - a boy (Nash) and a girl (Luxx) that was announced last year. They also have a dog that they adopted.

The Heim family loves to keep people updated on their adventures on their social media accounts. They have been seen enjoying baseball games as a family and going on various trips.

Jonah has a great support system behind him and there is no doubt they motivate him to improve as a player, which he has. He is in the middle of the best season he has had in his four-year career.

Undoubtedly Heim is a reason for the Texas Rangers' success this season. They hold a 75-57 record, putting them in a three-way tie for first in the American League West. They are tied with the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros.

This will be a division that could come down to the final game, and will be something fans will want to keep an eye on.