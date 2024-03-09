Jonathan India Fantasy Outlook: When should you draft Reds star following Noelvi Marte's suspension in 2024?

The 2024 season outlook for Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India was one of the most unclear this offseason. That has all changed after Friday's shocking news that top infielder Noelvi Marte received an 80-game suspension following the use of a banned substance.

Expand Tweet

"Damn! Just seeing this now. Candelario to third base and Encarnacion-Strand to first. Jonathan India can DH (assuming he’s healthy). It helps clear things up for the first half of the season, at least." - @Roto_Frank

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Although it may not be the best thing to say, the suspension of Noelvi Marte certainly helps Jonathan India this upcoming season, given the infield log-jam that the Reds currently have. With Marte out of the picture (at least for the first half of the year) India should be a lock for more playing time this upcoming season.

Prior to Marte's suspension, the Cincinnati Reds had a plethora of infield options, including Elly De La Cruz, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Matt McLain, Jeimer Candelario, as well as the aforementioned India and Marte. Now, the picture of India's playing time is a little clearer.

This update will also affect India when it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball leagues. The suspension of Marte will undoubtedly see India's value and draft stock rise as well now that his role might have more clarity. But when should fantasy baseball managers look to target India in drafts?

Jonathan India could provide value for managers in the later rounds of drafts

Even with Noelvi Marte out of the lineup, India's poor production and injury history make him a risk for Fantasy managers, but he could be worth a flier. India will likely find himself drafted outside the top 200 players. However, that could come to the benefit of managers willing to select the Cincinnati Reds infielder in that range.

Expand Tweet

"Jonathan India seeing one of the middle infield dominos fall" - @DaddyDimmuTv

After bursting onto the scene in 2021 and winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award, India has failed to perform at the same level since then. Over 119 games last season, the infielder posted a .244 batting average with 17 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases.

While those stats leave something to be desired, if India can improve upon those numbers, he could prove himself to be a bargain in rounds 15 to 18. At that point of drafts, some managers may be willing to take more risks, particularly on players such as Jonathan India. Draft, but do so with caution and try not to reach.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.