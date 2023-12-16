Jonathan India Trade: Former Rookie of the Year has multiple teams 'engaged' with Reds for a potential move

Former Rookie of the Year Award winner Jonathan India may be on his way out with the Reds. He still has multiple years of control before hitting free agency, but the influx of exciting infield prospects in Cincinnati has pushed India aside.

According to Jon Morisi, multiple teams are interested in acquiring India. India is a career .255 hitter with 48 home runs, 171 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases. He would be an excellent fit for a team needing middle-infield help.

Aside from the influx of infield prospects, the team just signed infielder Jeimer Candalario. Candalario is a veteran who signed a three-year, $45 million contract on Monday.

Before the Candelario signing, the front office tried to figure out Jonathan India's role moving forward. Now, it seems almost certain the team will move on from the young slugger.

Where does Jonathan India fit?

Jonathan India is a great player who is currently facing a logjam at his position. While the teams interested in acquiring India's services have not been announced, a few teams desperately need help at second base.

One of these teams is the Chicago White Sox. They employed four different players to play second base last season and could not find a player to stick with. They are in the middle of rebuilding, and somebody like India would be perfect.

Another team looking for a solution at second base is the Seattle Mariners. Last season, they had a combination of Josh Rojas, Jose Caballero, and Dylan Moore at the position.

They have Cole Young, rated as their top prospect, and is a middle-infielder. However, he is not expected to debut for another two or three years. India would be fantastic at locking down second base in Seattle.

