Jonathan Loaisiga’s timely return to Yankees lineup boosts team in 6-2 victory vs. Mets

The New York Yankees received help from reliever Jonathan Loaisiga Friday night to overcome the New York Mets. Loaisiga pitched the sixth inning, allowing a double to Brandon Nimmo, but gave up no runs. After a four-run third inning and a two-run fourth inning, the Yankees won 6-2.

Loaisiga was initially scheduled to spend this weekend in Pennsylvania’s Lackawanna County, appearing for the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, part of his rehab journey.

However, ahead of the Subway Series, the Yankees activated him from the 15-day injured list, and to make space on the active roster, they designated left-hander Tyler Matzek for assignment.

“I’m excited to get him back,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Loáisiga. “He’s looked really, really good from February, when he was throwing his live (batting practices) and his bullpens. The ramp-up has been really good.”

Loaisiga pitched for the first time in MLB on Friday after right elbow surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He underwent the surgery in April last year, and in the offseason, the reliever re-signed with the Yankees on a one-year, $5 million deal.

“Deep in my heart, I felt like that’s what I wanted to do,” Loáisiga said during spring, through interpreter Marlon Abreu. “That was important for me, to come back here.”

Jonathan Loaisiga shares his thoughts on first MLB outing in 2025

Jonathan Loaisiga played a part in the Yankees' 6-2 win against the Mets. He was happy to return where he belongs after pitching only four innings last season before going down with an elbow injury.

After the Mets game, Loaisiga shared his thoughts on his outing and the energy in the building.

"The truth is, the fans are really involved in the game — and in the end, that’s what I like," Loaisiga told reporters.

"To feel that adrenaline, knowing the fans are into it, no matter the score. I go out to do my job, and thank God things have gone well. I really want to go out there and compete. It was fun."

Before earning the call-up, Jonathan Loaisiga made six pitching appearances, including one start with Single-A Tampa and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He allowed one run on three hits over 7.1 innings and gave up zero walks while striking out nine.

