Jordan Hicks free agency update: Astros, Yankees in the mix for ex-Jays reliever, per MLB insider

Major League Baseball is going through one of its most exciting phases right now— the offseason. It's time for the teams to boost their roster and for players to prove their worth. Several players are waiting for their suitors, including former Toronto Blue Jays reliever Jordan Hicks.

Jordan Hicks, 27, started the 2023 season with the St. Louis Cardinals but was later traded to the Toronto Blue Jays for Adam Kloffenstein and Sem Robberse. He is currently a free agent waiting for the right offer.

MLB insider Jon Morosi believes that a few teams may be interested in Hicks' services for their bullpen, especially the New York Yankees and Houston Astros.

“I'm going to mention a couple of American League perennial contenders here, his hometown Houston Astros and the New York Yankees,” Morosi said on the “Hot Stove” show.

“Both of them expect to be in October. Both of them need some late-inning bullpen helper.”

Morosi points out that the Yankees have weakened their bullpen to acquire Juan Soto and urgently need to address this issue.

“One of the more important parts of the Yankees trade for Juan Soto was they gave up a lot of pitching depth… they need, I think one more late-inning guy.”

Reports suggest that the Yankees are considering Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and Dylan Cease to support the starting rotation. However, they also need more arms in their bullpen, and Hicks could fill that role well.

Morosi also believes that the Houston Astros may become another landing spot for Jordan Hicks, as they have been searching for an extra arm for their bullpen. As a Houston native, Hicks may be keen to join his hometown team and help them succeed.

“I mentioned his hometown Astros. They've been looking for bullpen all season long, and what a great story that would be for him to go back to the great city of Houston, Texas, a fascinating free agent case. He is an outlier.”

Jordan Hicks’ performance in 2023

Jordan Hicks played 65 games in 2023, 40 with the Cardinals and 25 with the Blue Jays. He has a 3.29 ERA, while throwing 65.2 innings with 81 strikeouts and saved 12 games.

He also appeared in the postseason in 2023 and pitched against the Minnesota Twins in the ALWC. Hicks pitched just one inning and finished the game without giving up any runs.

He has proven himself to be a reliable reliever for late innings from time to time, and the teams who are aiming for October will definitely want Hicks to be a part of their roster for that time.

