Jordan Hicks' girlfriend Michaela poses in black bikini for a stylish mirror selfie with the Red Sox pitcher

Jordan Hicks began the 2025 MLB season with the San Francisco Giants, who traded him to the Boston Red Sox on June 15. Hicks made 13 appearances, of which 9 were starts, for the Giants, going 1-5 with a 6.47 ERA.The 29-year-old had shifted to a bullpen role in late May, and the Red Sox used him exclusively like that. He didn't fare well and didn't make the Wild Card Series against the New York Yankees.With the offseason starting early, Hicks is now enjoying his time with his loved ones. On Thursday, his girlfriend, Michaela, shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram story.Michael, donning a black triangle bikini with tie-side bottoms, struck a pose while taking the selfie. Meanwhile, a man, who appeared to be Jordan Hicks, flexed his biceps in the background.Jordan Hicks' girlfriend's Instagram story [Source: Instagram/michaelanee__]Michaela is from Burlingame, California, and was accepted into UC Berkeley's College of Letters and Sciences in 2023. She enjoys traveling, working out, attending music festivals, and trying new foods.Jordan Hicks' girlfriend Michaela, shows love to her two best friendsEven though Jordan Hicks arrived in Boston midway through the 2025 season, his girlfriend, Michaela, appeared to have seamlessly hit it off with the significant others of Red Sox players.Among them, Josh Winckowski's fiancée, Rhea, and Lucas Giolito's girlfriend appear to be closer to Michaela. On October 5, Rhea recapped her life in the 2025 MLB season through pictures on her Instagram post. One of the snaps featured Rhea, Madalana, and Michaela. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post&quot;The best season with you and [Madalana],&quot; Michaela commented on the post.&quot;Would literally die for you two,&quot; Rhea replied.&quot;My girl,&quot; Michaela added.Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagram/rhea_winckowski]Lucas Giolito joined the Red Sox in 2024. However, Giolito missed his debut season due to injury. He impressed in the current season, starting 26 games for the Red Sox with a 10-4 record and a 3.41 ERA.Meanwhile, Josh Winchowski debuted for the Red Sox in 2022. A 2016 draft pick of the Blue Jays, Winchowski arrived in Boston via trade in 2021. He only played six games during the 2025 MLB season before being placed on the 60-day injured list with a right elbow flexor strain in early June.