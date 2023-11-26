Jordan Montgomery Free Agency: Insider reveals 2 teams that have 'reached out' to the left-hander apart from the Rangers

Jordan Montgomery was slated to be re-signed by the Texas Rangers after some stellar starts in the postseason. But reports suggest that there is interest from around the field as teams look to sign the left-handed pitcher.

Montgomery posted 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA for the Texas Rangers from the 11 starts he made for the team. The LHP then went 3-1 in the postseason with an equally good 2.90 ERA and also earned the win coming out of relief in the title-clinching Game 5 of the World Series.

As per MLB insider Jon Heyman, two teams are interested in signing Montgomery, and he has a history with both. Writing for the NY Post, Heyman reported that the New York Yankees and the St. Louis Cardinals 'reached out' to Montgomery's agents in hopes of signing him.

Jordan Montgomery started his career with the New York Yankees, where he played for five seasons from 2017 to 2022. He held a 6-7 record with 3.83 ERA in 157.1 innings in his final full season with the club. Midway through the 2022 season, he was traded to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals signed the pitcher in exchange for sending Harrison Bader to the Yanks. After half a season, he signed a $10 million contract with the organization for a year. But like the previous year, he was again traded at the deadline to the Texas Rangers, where he ended up winning the World Series title.

Chances are Jordan Montgomery will return to the Rangers

The Rangers are in need of a backup in rotation after Jacob deGrom was reported to not return to the mound until August next year.

Max Scherzer and Andrew Heaney will become free agents after 2024, leaving only Nathan Eovaldi as their primary ace.

Jordan Montgomery is expected to be offered something in excess of $100 million, and considering his stability, a long-term deal might be on his way.

