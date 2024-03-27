Jordan Montgomery Free Agency Update: Arizona Diamondbacks see off stiff competition to sign World Series winner on a one-year, $25 million deal

Jordan Montgomery's prolonged free agency saga finally comes to a halt after Arizona Diamondbacks reportedly agree a one-year deal for the World Series winner.

Several teams were listed as the potential suitors for the veteran ace in the past few weeks following Blake Snell's move to the San Francisco Giants. However, it's last year's World Series runner-ups who surprised a few by agreeing to a $25 million deal with Montgomery.

ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report Montgomery's deal with the Diamondbacks, pending a physical.

The former Texas Rangers pitcher will earn $25 million in his first year, with a vesting option for a second year with the Diamondbacks for another $25 million.

