In the ever-competitive world of Major League Baseball free agency, the New York Mets are making strategic moves to bolster their pitching roster. Recent reports suggest that the Mets are eyeing Jordan Montgomery as a preferred high-end target over Blake Snell and Eduardo Rodriguez.

Montgomery, a seasoned pitcher with a significant impact during his stint with the Texas Rangers, has caught the attention of the Mets' front office. At 30 years old, Montgomery's performance in the 2023 season includes a notable 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA in 67.2 innings over 11 starts for the Rangers. His contribution played a crucial role in the Rangers clinching their first World Series championship.

The New York Mets, currently in the process of signing more pitchers to one-year deals, see Montgomery as a valuable addition to their rotation. With a combined record of 10-11 and a 3.20 ERA in 188.2 innings over 32 starts for the Cardinals and Rangers in 2023, Montgomery's consistency and experience make him an appealing choice for the Mets.

The Mets will pursue Jordan Montgomery alongside other teams.

While other teams, including the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Yankees, are rumored to be in the running for Montgomery's services, the Mets seem determined to secure the left-hander. Some reports even consider Montgomery the "perfect transaction" for the Mets, emphasizing his ability to handle the pressures of pitching in New York and deliver in crucial postseason moments.

Many reports consider Jordan Montgomery the perfect fit for the New York Mets.

The Mets, with a rotation that needs upgrading, view Montgomery as a pitcher capable of eating innings and making a significant impact on the team's success. As the offseason progresses, the competition for Montgomery's signature is expected to intensify, but if the Mets manage to secure him, they could have a formidable trio with Montgomery joining Nathan Eovaldi and Max Scherzer in their quest for another title.

As the MLB offseason unfolds, the intrigue surrounding free agent signings and team dynamics continues to captivate baseball enthusiasts, and the Mets' preference for Jordan Montgomery adds another layer of excitement to the ongoing hot stove season.

