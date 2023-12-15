Jordan Montgomery Free Agency Update: Insider reveals pitcher looking for a 'Carlos Rodon type of deal'

Latest reports from MLB Insider Jon Heyman suggest that free agent Jordan Montgomery is looking for a "Carlos Rodon type of deal", which is expected to be for at least six years. The 2023 World Series champion entered free agency after spending the second half of last season with the Texas Rangers, after being traded by the St. Louis Cardinals. Now, the Boston Red Sox are among the frontrunners to sign him, but it remains to be seen if both sides can agree on a contract.

Jordan Montgomery was selected by the New York Yankees in the 2014 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2017 after three years in the minors. After establishing himself as a regular in the Yankees bullpen for several seasons, he was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022 for Harrison Bader. Montgomery agreed to a one-year extension with the Cardinals ahead of the 2023 season and entered free agency at the end of the year.

Given that the ace is reportedly looking for a "Carlos Rodon type of deal," anything in the range of $160 million over six years could satisfy him. At the same time, the Boston Red Sox are the frontrunners for his signature as they continue to look across the MLB market for a starter to add to their rotation. However, Montgomery is 30 years old and the Boston front office may be hesitant to offer that kind of a deal. However, given the state of the market this year, they might have to concede such a contract to land Montgomery.

Red Sox reportedly looking at Logan Gilbert along with Jordan Montgomery

The Boston Red Sox had a decent run in the 2023 MLB season and looked like a potential playoff team until they were let down by injuries and their bullpen. Hence, since the start of the offseason, their front office has been very clear about strengthening their bullpen for the next season.

However, they are not the same team that used to spend big and go for the top players, they have scaled down in spending instead. That being said, they are looking to add at least two new arms for next season, the top contenders being Jordan Montgomery and Logan Gilbert. Gilbert is still with the Seattle Mariners but the Red Sox are confident of trading for him ahead of the next season.

