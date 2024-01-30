Jordan Montgomery Free Agency Update: World Series champion's Rangers reunion 'fuzzy', per MLB insider

Jordan Montgomery is one of the most coveted arms on the free agent market. However, it remains to be seen if a reunion with the Texas Rangers is in the cards. After winning the World Series with the Rangers last season, Montgomery hit the open market at the perfect time.

"The latest on the World Series champion #Rangers, including some uncertainty over whether or not Jordan Montgomery could return"

The veteran starting pitcher is coming off an incredible postseason run with the Texas Rangers, playing a key role in bringing a title to the franchise for the first time. Now, it appears that Jordan Montgomery is in store for a sizable contract this offseason. The only question that remains is where he will sign.

According to MLB insider Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, there is mutual interest in a reunion between both parties but the situation remains "fuzzy." Grant highlights a number of reasons why the reunion, no matter how perfect, could be a difficult one.

"Rangers column: So, when's the Jordan Montgomery press conference? Funny you should ask ..."

One of the main reasons that Grant highlighted is the competitive balance tax. The contracts handed out to both David Robertson and Travis Janikowski will push the Texas Rangers over the tax bracket, and any potential signing of Montgomery will only exacerbate matters.

The Texas Rangers may need Jordan Montgomery more than ever in 2024

Even though Montgomery has been linked to a number of teams all offseason, including the Boston Red Sox and even the New York Yankees, a reunion with the Texas Rangers might be an essential move for the club. The defending World Series champions have several questions surrounding their pitching rotation entering the 2024 campaign.

The Rangers have two of the best pitchers of their generation in the form of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, however, their health status may keep them out of the rotation for a sizable chunk of the 2024 season.

This leaves the Rangers with a rotation that will feature the likes of Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney. There is no denying their talent but they have all struggled with consistency throughout their careers. Montgomery would not only provide the team with a proven arm but also a consistent one.

"Jordan Montgomery is one of 10 major league pitchers to have 150+ strikeouts and a sub-4.00 ERA in each of the last three seasons."

