Jordan Montgomery News: World Series winner stranded in negotiations with Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox and free agent pitcher Jordan Montgomery are still locked in a contract dispute. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, a deal does not look likely because Montgomery wants a seven-year deal, which the Red Sox are not willing to sign.

The Red Sox have expressed interest in Montgomery for months, hoping to improve their starting rotation after trading Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves and acquiring Lucas Giolito. However, the extended negotiations have left the left-handed pitcher without a team as the regular season nears.

Montgomery had an outstanding season with the Texas Rangers and their run to the World Series title. His historic performance increased his market value, causing the 31-year-old to request a long-term commitment from possible suitors.

The Red Sox have found it hard to fill their pitching needs, causing backlash from fans and analysts alike as the team seems to be cutting costs in 2024. Giolito is currently dealing with a flexor strain and a partial tear of his UCL.

The recent Lucas Giolito setback may make the Red Sox reconsider their stance on Jordan Montgomery

The probable loss of Giolito puts further pressure on the Red Sox to find a reliable replacement. While Montgomery presents a credible option with a track record of success, the team has been cautious with their signings this offseason.

Montgomery’s record over the previous season, which included a 3.48 ERA and important contributions to the Rangers’ World Series run, makes him an appealing candidate for a team looking for quick impact and a boost to their pitching staff.

Jordan Montgomery’s performance in 2024 makes him an interesting candidate for teams looking to improve their pitching staff.

However, the Boston Red Sox staff is facing a strategic tough spot. Signing Montgomery to a long-term contract may not correspond with their current appraisal of the team’s competitiveness, especially since they have not done much during the offseason.

With the team front office emphasizing the importance of winning games to alleviate fan frustration, a large financial commitment to Montgomery may not be in their immediate plans.

As the stalemate continues, both parties are under a lot of pressure to find a way to work together before the season starts.

The Red Sox, eager to reestablish themselves as contenders, must weigh the possible long-term benefits of obtaining Montgomery against financial restraints and their present competitors.

Montgomery, on the other hand, may need to rethink his contract expectations in a market that has forced other free agents to focus on short-term deals.

