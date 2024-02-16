Jordan Montgomery Rumors: 2 teams labeled as potential suitors for star as Rangers' reunion seems unlikely, per report

Jordan Montgomery helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series in 2023. The composure shown by Montgomery has certainly raised his value in the free agent market; however, he remains unsigned at this point.

Earlier, it was assumed that the Rangers might want to bring him back but they seemingly haven't shown interest, nor have they appeared to contact him. According to ESPN's David Schoenfield, the Philadelphia Phillies and the San Francisco Giants are labeled as potential landing spots for the starting pitcher:

“It does feel like the Phillies still need to make a big move somewhere (besides re-signing Aaron Nola),” Schoenfield wrote. “We again have to mention the Giants, as they had just two starters make 20 starts in 2023, and one – Alex Cobb – is already going to miss the start of the season.”

However, there are no reports that suggest either party is working on a deal but if they do so, their World Series odds would certainly improve.

Jordan Montgomery's fit with Phillies and Giants

As far as the Phillies are concerned, Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are one of the scariest duos in all of baseball and the addition of Jordan Montgomery will be the icing on the cake. Adding someone who has won the World Series recently should also add the flair of playoff experience.

On the other hand, the San Francisco Giants have made impressive additions this offseason to keep up with the Dodgers, who splurged over a billion to assemble a star-studded team. To keep up with it, the Giants brought in Jung Hoo Lee in the outfield, Jorge Soler in the DH spot and Robbie Ray on the mound.

Adding someone like Montgomery would be a good upgrade to their starting rotation. Moreover, they are also reported to be involved with working on for other free agents like Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman.

It remains to be seen where Jordan Montgomery before Spring Training commences.

