Jordan Montgomery Rumors: Red Sox closing in on World Series winner following 'good meeting' with Scott Boras, per MLB executive

Jordan Montgomery's nightmare free agency might be coming to an end soon. Aside from the fact that the clock has arguably expired for star pitchers on the market with Spring Training well underway, one MLB insider believes a deal could be coming sooner rather than later and with the Boston Red Sox.

Per Peter Gammons, one National League executive says the team spoke positively with Jordan Montgomery and his agent, Scott Boras. The exec said:

"We hear the Red Sox and Scott Boras had a good meeting recently and may get some deal eventually done on Jordan Montgomery."

Montgomery was expected to sign a deal upwards of $150 million, with some estimates believing he could get $200 million after a stellar playoff run that resulted in a World Series ring.

However, Boras' clients have had trouble landing homes. They're not getting the mega deals they usually do, and Cody Bellinger only signed for three years and $80 million a couple of days ago.

Montgomery, Blake Snell and Matt Chapman remain unsigned, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel for Montgomery after a surprising winter.

Jordan Montgomery close to joining Boston Red Sox

It's been a relatively uneventful free agency for Jordan Montgomery. After a thrilling season, it was expected that there might be a $200 million bidding war between the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and more.

Jordan Montgomery should be signed sooner than later

That never materialized and there haven't been many official offers to the pitcher. The Rangers bowed out of the sweepstakes and the Yankees signed Marcus Stroman and are interested in Snell.

Until now, not much has happened on the Montgomery front, but there could be an end to the saga soon. With Spring Training already underway, it's hard to envision Montgomery being ready for any team's Opening Day at this point, but he should be on a team sooner rather than later.

And as it stands, the Red Sox are the clear favorites to land the left-hander who once pitched for their rival Yankees.

