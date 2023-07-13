Jordan Montgomery Trade Rumors: Giants, Reds and two other teams in sweepstakes for Cardinals pitcher

Once a fixture of the New York Yankees rotation, left-handed starter Jordan Montgomery has been attempting to define himself as a member of the Cardinals since last season.

In 18 appearances this season, Jordan Montgomery has amassed a 6-7 record alongside a 3.23 ERA. He came to the Cards by virtue of a trade with the Yankees that sent outfielder Harrison Bader to the Bronx. However, it now looks like his team may put him on the move again at the busy MLB trade deadline.

With the St. Louis Cardinals now sitting dead last in the NL Central, priorities have started to shift for the team's front office. Now expected to be sellers at the August 1 deadline, Jordan Montgomery is an arm that many teams would want to beef up their rotation.

"As the MLB Trade Deadline approaches, the Cincinnati Reds will be in the market for a new starting pitcher. Jordan Montgomery who was dealt by the Yankees to the Cardinals at the last deadline, could be the he perfect candidate." - Scott Mitchell

The first team reported to be interested are the Cincinnati Reds. A divisional foe of the Cards, young studs like Spencer Steer, Jonathan India, and Elly De La Cruz have helped the team steamroll to the top of their division. Adding a starter like Montgomery to the existing quartet of Greene, Lodolo, Abbot, and Ashcraft could be a potent move for the Reds.

Another team reported to be interested in nabbing Montgomery is the San Francisco Giants. By pursuing Montgomery, the Giants would obtain the best leftie in their rotation. In a team with good starting pitching anyway, a player like Montgomery could make a huge difference.

"Jordan Montgomery's 4th and 5th Ks. Thru 5 and..." - Rob Friedman

Additionally, other reports have indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays and Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a pitcher for potential postseason runs. Both electric teams with firepower to spare, Montgomery will have a much easier time coming close to playoff success with any team other than his current one.

Jordan Montgomery rounds out the Holy Trinity of 2023 rental pitchers

Alongside Marcus Stroman and Lucas Giolito, Montgomery represents one of the hottest pitchers out for the taking this season. Although he is experiencing some hamstring questions, a healthy Montgomery will be a piece that every team wants come deadline day.

