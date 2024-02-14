Jordan Montgomery Update: Rangers reportedly 'not sure' about a reunion, waiting for the pitcher's price to drop

MLB fans are eagerly waiting for an update on Jordan Montgomery's free-agent status. Despite being one of the top pitchers, the talented player has been a free agent for a long time. Several teams have expressed interest in the star, but he has yet to come to a deal.

The Texas Rangers are keen on a reunion with Montgomery. However, the financial aspect seems to be an issue. The Rangers need their World Series pitcher, especially since Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are sidelined.

Scherzer underwent surgery during the offseason and is expected to return only in July. As for deGrom, he underwent his second Tommy John and is predicted to get back only in August. The Rangers must retain their starter more than any other team.

The Rangers have Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney, but they have a history of injuries. The absence of Montgomery, Scherzer, and deGrom might affect the team's starting rotation.

Jordan Montgomery's price remains too high - Reports

As much as the Rangers want a reunion with their star, his price remains too high. Montgomery has reportedly asked for more than $170 million, and the Rangers are waiting for his price to drop. His agent, Scott Boars, plays a crucial role in the negotiation process.

Signing the star will make sense for the Rangers since they need to strengthen their starting rotation. On the other hand, the 31-year-old would also be interested in rejoining his teammates. After all, he won his first World Series title with the franchise.

The cost is the only issue at the moment for the Rangers to stay away. At present, the Rangers reportedly feel that the price is not worth it. With time running out, they might be able to negotiate or wait for the pitcher to drop his price.

The Rangers are not the only team that wants to sign him. The Phillies, Red Sox, Yankees, and Giants have also shown their interest this offseason.

After a strong 2023 MLB season, any team would want to get a hold of Gumby.

