Jordan Montgomery Update: World Series winner reportedly eyeing a contract north of $172,000,000, per MLB insider

Jordan Montgomery is looking for a big-time payday after securing the Texas Rangers' first World Series title victory last season. He was electric in the postseason, compiling a 3-1 record with a 2.90 ERA.

Montgomery is one of the top remaining starting pitchers on the open market and would like to be paid as such. Per Joel Sherman, he is looking to exceed the $172 million contract Aaron Nola received from the Philadelphia Phillies.

In November, the Phillies and Nola agreed to a seven-year, $172 million contract with an annual salary of over $24 million. It is the third-highest average annual salary on the team in terms of cash and for luxury tax purposes.

Clearly, if a team wants to land Jordan Montgomery, they will have to dish out the big bucks. Something some of these teams tied to the lefty are not afraid to do.

Potential Jordan Montgomery landing spots

One team that is tied to Jordan Montgomery is the New York Yankees. Signing him would make for a reunion in the Bronx as the Yankees selected Montgomery in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

During the 2022 season, the Bronx Bombers traded Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for Harrison Bader. Then, halfway into the 2023 season, he was traded to the Texas Rangers.

Another team that is interested in signing Montgomery is the Rangers. Montgomery has stated that his first choice would be to re-sign with them over signing a deal with the Yankees.

The Rangers could certainly use his services heading into the 2024 season. He would look great alongside Max Scherzer and a potentially healthy Jacob deGrom.

With free agency starting to wind down, expect Montgomery to come to a decision relatively soon.

