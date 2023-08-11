Jordan Romano Injury Update: Health Status of Blue Jays $4,537,500 closer sent for rehab assignment

The Toronto Blue Jays may soon be receiving some reinforcements as closer Jordan Romano is set to head out on a rehab assignment. Blue Jays reporter Mitch Bannon said that the two-time All-Star is expected to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday.

If all goes well during the rehab assignment, and the star pitcher can avoid any setbacks, the team hopes that Jordan Romano can return to the team on Tuesday. The superstar closer's return would be massive for the Toronto Blue Jays as they look to hold on to the final American League Wild Card spot.

"Jordan Romano is going on a quick rehab assignment to AAA Buffalo. Tuesday sounds like what the #BlueJays are targeting for his return." - @KeeganMatheson

As of Friday, the Toronto Blue Jays hold a narrow 1.5-game lead over the Seattle Mariners, so the return of their best bullpen arm should drastically help their postseason push.

Romano has been sidelined since late July with lower back inflammation, however, he has progressed quickly on his road to recovery. He is first eligible to be activated from the IL on August 13th as the team is wrapping up their three-game series with the Chicago Cubs.

While Romano has not been as effective as he was last season, he remains one of the best closers in the entire league. So far this season with the Blue Jays, the 30-year-old has a 4-5 record with a 2.79 ERA, 51 strikeouts, and a whopping 28 saves. Last year, he finished with a career-high 36 saves, which he appeared on track to surpass prior to his back injury.

The pending return of Jordan Romano to the Blue Jays bullpen makes them one of the most deadly in the MLB

Whenever a team has an All-Star return from injury, it is a massive boost. For the Toronto Blue Jays, the pending return of Jordan Romano will give the team an opportunity to finally see their bullpen at full capacity. Offseason acquisition Erik Swanson (who was acquired in the Teoscar Hernandez trade) has been filling in for the injured closer.

"The Blue Jays having the best bullpen in baseball doesn’t get talked about enough" - @CavansBiggio

However, the team has also been given a massive boost to their bullpen strength thanks to several deals made prior to the MLB Trade Deadline. GM Ross Atkins was able to land two flamethrowers from the St. Louis Cardinals (Jordan Hicks and Genesis Cabrera) who have helped build one of the best bullpens in baseball.