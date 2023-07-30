Toronto Blue Jays acquire $1,837,500-valued flamethrower Jordan Hicks as St. Louis Cardinals' summer clearout accelerates

The Toronto Blue Jays have added to their bullpen by landing the hard-throwing Jordan Hicks from the St. Louis Cardinals. The 26-year-old flamethrower was one of the most sought-after relief pitchers available on the trade market, and now he will make his way to the Great White North.

After a disappointing start to the regular season, it became clear that the St. Louis Cardinals would become sellers at the trade deadline, with many veterans said to be on the market. Once contract extension talks between Jordan Hicks and the Cardinals stalled, the club announced that he was available.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Full trade, per ESPN sources:



Blue Jays receive: RHR Jordan Hicks



Cardinals receive: RHP Sem Robberse and RHP Adam Kloffenstein.



Deal is done.

Now the relief pitcher from Houston, Texas, will call Toronto home after the deal. In return, the Cardinals received pitchers Sem Robberse and Adam Kloffenstein. 21-year-old Sem Robberse is the main prize for St. Louis in the deal, as he was ranked the number seven prospect in the Blue Jays organization.

According to reports, several contenders were in the market for the right-hander, including the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Texas Rangers. Ultimately, the St. Louis Cardinals preferred the offer from Toronto, sending Jordan Hicks into the thick of a tight American League Wild Card race.

The acquisition of Jordan Hicks came at the right time for the Blue Jays' injured bullpen

While there had been rumors about the Blue Jays' interest in acquiring Hicks, the fact that the club will now be without closer Jordan Romano for the foreseeable future forced the team's hand.

Romano, who was placed on the 15-day IL on Saturday with lower back inflammation, last appeared for the Blue Jays during Friday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Angels.

Damon @VARSH0W_ The Blue Jays will boast arguably the best bullpen in the entire sport of baseball once Jordan Romano and Chad Green return.

He will be eligible to return from the IL on August 13th, however, there is a chance that he could be forced to miss time beyond that if his recovery does not go according to plan.

"Jordan Hicks and Genesis Cabrera coming out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays. #STLCards" - @Cardinallfan

This is the second trade between the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals this trade season, with the Blue Jays landing Genesis Cabrera earlier this month. Now, Hicks and Cabrera will be turned out of the bullpen to help Toronto secure a playoff birth.