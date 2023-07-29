Jordan Romano Injury Update: Health status and latest recovery timeline for Blue Jays closer on IL

The Toronto Blue Jays will be without closer Jordan Romano for a bit. The team announced Saturday that the right-handed pitcher would be placed on the 15-day IL.

Romano is dealing with lower back inflammation. This same issue caused him to exit the All-Star game earlier in the season. Toronto called up right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson from Triple-A to take Romano's spot on the roster.

RHP Nate Pearson recalled from Triple-A and will be active today ROSTER MOVES:RHP Jordan Romano (lower back inflammation) placed on 15-day ILRHP Nate Pearson recalled from Triple-A and will be active today pic.twitter.com/c898MBSPwo

This is a huge bummer for the Blue Jays, who are in the thick of things in the American League East. They currently sit in third with a record of 58-46, 5.5 games behind the red-hot Baltimore Orioles leading the division.

This season, Jordan Romano has proved to be a tough matchup for opposing hitters. He is tied for third-most saves, with 28 to his name. Camilo Doval and Alexis Diaz lead all of baseball with 31 saves.

Toronto must stay in the hunt with Jordan Romano recovering

Jordan Romano has held a 2.79 ERA over 42 innings of work. He has become one of the most consistent closers in the game since taking over the role in 2021. Since then, he has appeared in two consecutive All-Star Games.

The Toronto Blue Jays must stand firm with Romano on the sidelines. They have put themselves within striking distance of the Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.

This season, the American League East is stacked. No team in the division has a losing record. Even the last-place New York Yankees would be tied for first if they were in the American League Central.

Toronto must stay in the hunt without their All-Star closer. They finish a series with the Angels on Sunday before taking on the Orioles in a four-game series. A good series against Baltimore could flip the division entirely.